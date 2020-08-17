Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDF) says it will begin to offer free grocery delivery in the U.K. in a bid to protect market share against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), according to The Guardian.

The company plans to offer the service to its Clubcard Plus subscribers for free or a basic £4.50 fee to non-members for a delivery slot.

"The idea of Prime is very similar to where we are in Clubcard Plus, in terms of bringing a whole bunch of benefits together. So an opportunity into the future for us is to think about how we put delivery into Clubcard Plus," updates Tesco CEO Dave Lewis.