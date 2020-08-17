Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDF) says it will begin to offer free grocery delivery in the U.K. in a bid to protect market share against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), according to The Guardian.
The company plans to offer the service to its Clubcard Plus subscribers for free or a basic £4.50 fee to non-members for a delivery slot.
"The idea of Prime is very similar to where we are in Clubcard Plus, in terms of bringing a whole bunch of benefits together. So an opportunity into the future for us is to think about how we put delivery into Clubcard Plus," updates Tesco CEO Dave Lewis.
Shares of Tesco are down 0.26% in London trading.