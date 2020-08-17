S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% , DJIA 0.2% , and Nasdaq 100 0.6% just after 7 AM ET. Europe is ahead 0.2% at midday.

Checking sectors, one to watch today will be the gold miners after Berkshire Hathaway on Friday disclosed about a $500M position in Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) as of June 30. Barrick is up 8% premarket, and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is up 3.1% .

Caught as wrong-footed on this rally as anybody on the Street, David Kostin and team at Goldman Sachs this morning play some catch-up, lifting their year-end S&P 500 target to 3,600 from 3,000. The S&P closed at 3,373 on Friday.