Telsey Advisory Group lifts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to an Outperform rating after having the retailer slotted at Market Perform.

"With $16B in annual sales in 2019 generated through more than 1,800 stores, Ross Stores has a commanding position within the off-price industry," writes analyst Dana Telsey.

"While the impact of COVID-19 abruptly changed the direction of the company's sales and earnings dramatically (and similarly to that of other discretionary retailers) heading into 2020, we believe Ross Stores' cautious approach to running its business and strong financial position (~$3B in liquidity as of 1Q20) will be even more prevalent in providing its pathway to the other side, while a wide door of market share opportunities arise from the reopening of its retail stores across the U.S. and bankruptcies of department and specialty stores," she adds.

Telsey's price target of $112 is based off a 27.3X multiple and is above the average Wall Street rating of $104.60.

Shares of Ross Stores are up 0.84% in premarket trading to $94.85. The 52-week high for ROST is $124.16.

