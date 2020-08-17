Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in four years, the latest casualty of the U.S. energy sector in the wake of weak oil prices and diminished demand.

Chaparral says it will restructure its balance sheet by swapping its $300M of existing unsecured debt into equity, raise a $175M reserves-based exit facility and issue $35M of convertible notes.

The company lists estimated liabilities and assets of $500M-$1B; debt outstanding was $421M at the end of 2019.

The Oklahoma-based oil and gas producer previously filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016 following a plunge in crude prices that started in 2014.

Chaparral had warned in May of its ability to continue as a going concern.