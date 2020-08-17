Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) inks an agreement with Dragonfly Therapeutics for exclusive rights to the latter's interleukin-12 (IL-12) immunotherapy program, including extended half-life cytokine DF6002, a monovalent IL-12 immunoglobulin Fc fusion protein designed to fight cancer by creating an inflammatory tumor microenvironment.

BMY will be responsible for development, regulatory filings and commercialization of DF6002 and related products worldwide.

Under the terms of the deal, Dragonfly will receive $475M in near-term upfront payments, milestones and 24% royalties on net sales.

A Phase 1/2 study evaluating DF6002 in patients with advanced solid tumors launched last month. The estimated primary completion date is September 2022.