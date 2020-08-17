Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) surges 38% in premarket trading after the company gets amendments to its credit facilities that will provide some covenant relief through Q3 2021, helping to support its long-term business plan.

The amendments don't change the credit facilities' size or maturity dates.

The amendments will be partially collateralized by properties making up about a half of WPG's previously unencumbered net operating income, with the company able to release the security starting in Q3 2021 if certain financial conditions are met.

"It’s important to point out, the breach was entirely related to the COVID-19 pandemic," said CEO Lou Conforti. "It was technical in nature and was limited to leverage based financial covenants."

The all-in interest rate, depending on total leverage levels, will range from LIBOR + 2.35% to 2.60% with a LIBOR floor of 50 basis points.

Based upon the amended financial covenant requirements and internal estimates, the company projects that it will remain in compliance with the revised financial covenants along with other unsecured debt covenants.

As previously announced, WPG was in compliance with these covenants as of the end of most recently completed fiscal quarter that ended June 30, 2020.

WPG's levered cash flow over the past five years: