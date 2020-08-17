Wedbush hikes its price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $1,900 from $1,800 and assigns a bull case scenario PT of $2,500.

"We continue to believe EV demand in China is starting to accelerate in July/August with Tesla competing with a number of domestic and international competitors for market share with Giga 3 remaining the linchpin of success which remains the prize that Musk and Tesla are laser focused on capturing," updates analyst Dan Ives.

Ives also thinks Tesla is seeing strong demand in Europe this quarter to help offset softness with the U.S. market. "The key bogey to hit ~500k deliveries globally for the year now appears back on track despite this turbulent COVID backdrop," writes Ives. He also reminds that game-changing battery developments are expected out of Tesla next month.

Shares of Tesla are up 1.32% premarket to $1,673.00.

