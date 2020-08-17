Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) domestic credit card delinquency rate slips to 2.44% in July from 2.74% in June; compares with 3.49% in July 2019.

Net charge-off rate for the month of 3.82% falls from 4.15% in June; compares with 4.25% a year ago.

The figures include the impact of COVID-19 customer assistance programs. For domestic card customers enrolled in short-term payment deferrals, delinquency status is generally frozen at the time of enrollment and upon exiting the program, resumes to the status at the time of enrollment.