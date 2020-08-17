Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) says it is looking to hire 20K new employees for corporate and franchised stores.

The open spots include delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers, and assistant managers. In addition, supply chain centers across the U.S. are actively hiring production and warehouse team members, as well as CDL drivers.

Domino's Pizza shined in Q2 with U.S. company-owned same-store sales growth of 16.9% and U.S. franchise same-store sales growth of 16.0%

DPZ -0.02% premarket to $398.93.

Source: Press Release