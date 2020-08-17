Germany's Federal Cartel Office is probing Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) treatment of third-party merchants on the platform for potential antitrust concerns.

The watchdog received complaints that Amazon blocked some merchants alleging overly high prices as demand surged during the pandemic.

"Amazon must not be a controller of prices," says Andreas Mundt, President of the Federal Cartel Office.

Amazon says, "Our systems are designed to take action against price gouging."

The nation is Amazon's second-largest market, after the United States.

In 2013, the Federal Cartel Office forced Amazon to abandon a policy that banned sellers from offering goods at a lower price on other platforms.