Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Taysha Gene Therapies have entered into license and inventory purchase agreements for ABO-202, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy for CLN1 disease (also known as infantile Batten disease).

CLN1 disease is a rapidly progressing rare lysosomal storage disease, primarily affecting the central nervous system.

Under the terms of the agreement, Taysha will make initial cash payments of $7M to the company, comprised of a $3M upfront license fee and $4M inventory purchase price.

In addition, Abeona is eligible to receive up to $56M in milestone payments plus high single-digit royalties on net sales of Taysha’s CLN1 product.