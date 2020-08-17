Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Taysha Gene Therapies have entered into license and inventory purchase agreements for ABO-202, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy for CLN1 disease (also known as infantile Batten disease).
CLN1 disease is a rapidly progressing rare lysosomal storage disease, primarily affecting the central nervous system.
Under the terms of the agreement, Taysha will make initial cash payments of $7M to the company, comprised of a $3M upfront license fee and $4M inventory purchase price.
In addition, Abeona is eligible to receive up to $56M in milestone payments plus high single-digit royalties on net sales of Taysha’s CLN1 product.
ABEO is up 16% premarket. The stock has risen 13.17% over the last 12 months. While Quant Rating is Neutral, Wall Street Analysts Rating is Bullish.
