Unity Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:UBX) lead candidate UBX0101, a p53/MDM2 interaction inhibitor, failed to sufficiently separate from placebo at week 12 in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee. Specifically, there was no statistically significant difference between any of the three dose arms and the control arm as measured by the primary endpoint, a scale called WOMAC-A.

The company does not expect to advance UBX0101 into pivotal studies, opting instead to concentrate on its ophthalmologic and neurologic disease programs.

The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Wall Street rating is Bullish (six analysts).