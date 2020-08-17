Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) July credit card core delinquency rate of 2.9% falls from 3.1% in June; three-month average comes to 3.2%.

July adjusted net charge-off rate of 4.8% declines from 5.1% in June; three-month average is 5.0%.

Accounts in forbearance plans may not advance to the next delinquency cycle, including eventually to charge-off, in the same timeframe that would have occurred had the forbearance relief not been granted. Thus, delinquency data for the month ended March 31, 2020 and forward may be impacted by the amount of forbearances granted in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.