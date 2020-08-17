Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) +1.8% in premarket, has dosed the first patient with PRGN-2009 in a Phase 1/2 trial. The product candidate is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy that utilizes AdenoVerse platform designed to activate the immune system to recognize and target Human papillomavirus (HPV) associated solid tumors

The Phase I portion of the study will use 3+3 dose escalation to evaluate safety of PRGN-2009 as a monotherapy and to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose followed by an evaluation of the safety of combination of PRGN-2009 and bintrafusp alfa (M7824), an investigational bifunctional fusion protein, in patients with recurrent or metastatic HPV-associated cancers.

The Phase 2 portion of the study will evaluate PRGN-2009 as a monotherapy or in combination with bintrafusp alfa as a neoadjuvant or induction therapy for newly-diagnosed stage 2/3 HPV16-positive oropharyngeal cancer.