JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) ADRs are up 3.6% pre-market after Q2 results beat on the top and bottom lines with revenue of $28.5B (+30% Y/Y) and $0.50 EPS.

Q2 included easing coronavirus restrictions and the company's June 18 anniversary sale event.

General merchandise sales were up 45% Y/Y to $9.1B. Service revenue rose 36% to $3.2B.

Operating margin was up from 2.1% in last year's quarter to 2.8%.

Annual active customer accounts increased 30% to 417.4M in the 12 months ending on June 30.

Mobile daily active users were up 40% Y/Y in June.

Cost of revenue rose 35% to $24.4B.

Fulfillment expenses increased 31% to $1.7B, primarily due to nationwide relief for social security contributions.

