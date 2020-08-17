Needham sees a favorable setup for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) ahead of easy year-over-year comparisons and with execution sharper.

"TPR’s P/E of ~7x and a low bar set for FY21, we'd own shares ahead of a positive inflection in F2H," writes analyst Rick Patel.

Patel thinks Tapestry's guidance for FY21 is likely on the conservative side with June sales improving to 30%. He expects bottom-line growth for Tapestry in FY21, FY22 and FY23.

While the average Wall Street rating on Tapestry in Bullish, the Seeking Alpha Quant rating is only Neutral due to low marks for growth and momentum.

Shares of Tapestry are flat in premarket trading.