Thinly traded nano cap Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) jumps 39% premarket on robust volume in reaction to positive results from an animal study assessing the feasibility of its Liberty Robotic System, a device it calls the world's first fully disposable surgical robotic system.

The study met all endpoints with no intraoperative adverse events, supporting the company's plan to allow doctors to conduct catheter-based procedures from outside the cath lab thereby avoiding radiation exposure, physical strain and risk of cross-contamination.

The data will be presented today at the Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics Conference.