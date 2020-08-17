TMX Group (OTCPK:TMXXF), which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange as well as a number of other Canadian exchanges, names John McKenzie as its new CEO.

He also becomes a member of TMX Group's board.

McKenzie had served as the company's interim CEO since former CEO Lou Eccleston retired in January 2020.

McKenzie has been with TMX for 20 years, including as CFO in 2016, with responsibility for the company's corporate strategy, corporate development, and investor relations functions, as well as finance.

In 2018, he also took on oversight of TMX's Trust and Capital Formation business, which include Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.