CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) has entered into separate agreements with InvoSurg Inc. and Surgical Partners to commercialize CytoSorb under its FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in adult, critically-ill, COVID-19 patients with imminent or confirmed respiratory failure.

Covering 15 states, Surgical Partners and InvoSurg will work with CytoSorbents to sell and distribute CytoSorb in Florida, and the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S., from Maine to Virginia, respectively.

"CytoSorb is the only FDA EUA blood purification technology to target cytokine storm reduction using CytoSorbents' proprietary, highly biocompatible polymer beads," stated Mr. Chris Cramer, Vice President of Business Development of CytoSorbents.

Financial terms are not disclosed.