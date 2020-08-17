Total (NYSE:TOT) and its consortium partners say they have launched the third phase of development for the Mero oil project in the Libra block off the Brazilian coast.

The Mero 3 floating production storage and offloading vessel will have a liquid treatment capacity of 180K bbl/day and is expected to start operating by 2024.

The move follows investment decisions for Mero 1 and Mero 2 FPSOs - with anticipated startups in 2021 and 2023, respectively - both of which also have a liquid processing capacity of 180K bbl/day.

The Libra consortium which operates the production on the Libra block is led by Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), which owns a 40% stake, and includes Total and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) with a 20% stake each, as well as Chia's Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) and CNPC (NYSE:PTR).

Total recently recently reported better than forecast Q2 earnings even as revenues dropped by more than 50%.