Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is on watch after attracting a pair of Wall Street upgrades.

Bank of America moves to a Neutral rating from Underperform on its view the company will outperform in the post-COVID world.

"Same store sales have outperformed peers in part due to regional exposure but Chili’s also appears to be operating well following nearly 24 months of more direct brand oversight from CEO Wyman Roberts," notes analyst Gregory Francfort.

Deutsche Bank is even more positive with an upgrade on Brinker to Buy from Hold. DB's new price target of $46 reps 24% upside potential and is well above the average Wall Street PT of $35.24.