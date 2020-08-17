Under the deal with UnitedMasters, TikTok (BDNCE) artists can distribute their songs from the app to streaming giants like Apple Music and Spotify.

Artists will keep 90% of their royalties and ownership of the masters.

TikTok has helped launch the careers of artists like BMW Kenny and Lil Nas X.

UnitedMasters also has deals with brands, including ESPN and the National Basketball Association.

NYT DealBook sources say the deal will be announced today. The deal doesn't appear contingent upon TikTok's acquisition talks with Microsoft.

Previously: Trump orders ByteDance to sell U.S. part of TikTok in 90 days (Aug. 14 2020)