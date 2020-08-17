Blackstone (NYSE:BX) closes on the R&D funding part of the its previously announced $2B financing collaboration with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to advance RNAi therapeutics for cardiovascular disease.

Alnylam will get up to $150M from Blackstone Life Sciences for the development of Alnylam’s cardiometabolic disease programs vutrisiran and ALN-AGT.

The investment includes up to $70M to support the ongoing HELIOS-B Phase 3 study of vutrisiran in ATTR amyloidosis patients with cardiomyopathy, and up to $80M to support Phase 2 and Phase 3 development of ALN-AGT, in development for the treatment of hypertension.

In April 2020, Blackstone and Alnylam entered into a $2B strategic financing collaboration anchored by Blackstone’s purchase of 50% of royalties owed to Alnylam on global sales of inclisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia, currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities.

See the change in Alnylam's cash and short-term investment holdings over the past eight years: