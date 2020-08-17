Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) card services segment delinquency rate of 4.7% increases from 4.3% in June; three-month average is 4.6%.

Net charge-off rate in July of 7.2% falls from 7.4% in June; brings three-month average to 7.5%.

Accounts receiving forbearance relief may not advance to the next delinquency cycle, including eventually to charge-off, in the same timeframe that would have occurred had the forbearance relief not been granted. Thus, delinquency rates may be impacted by the forbearance relief granted in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

