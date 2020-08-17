Lilis Energy (NYSEMKT:LLEX) said that Värde Partners has declined to pursue a new money investment in the company to sponsor a chapter 11 plan of reorganization, hence the company will immediately begin pursuing a process to sell substantially all of its assets through the chapter 11 process.

“While the company is disappointed that the Värde Funds declined to pursue the new money investment contemplated by the restructuring agreement, we are confident there will be significant interest in the company’s highly contiguous block of ~16,000 net acres located in the deep and over- pressured portion of the Delaware Basin, including Winkler and Loving Counties in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico,” CEO Joseph Daches said