Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) says it has exercised its right to match a $400M offer by Russia's Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) to buy Cairn Energy's (OTCPK:CRNCY) stake in the Sangomar oil project in Senegal.

The acquisition raises Woodside's interest in the Rufisque, Sangomar and Sangomar Deep offshore joint venture to 68%, making it the largest shareholder; it will remain as operator of the $4.2B project.

Woodside says the deal will remove the potential uncertainty of U.S. sanctions applying to the Sangomar field development, as Lukoil is on a U.S. list of sanctioned Russian firms.