USA Technologies secures new credit facility

Aug. 17, 2020 8:30 AM ETCantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP)CTLPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • USA Technologies (OTCPK:USAT) has entered into a new Credit Agreement with JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. for a $5M secured revolving credit facility and a $15M secured term facility, which may be expanded in future by up to $5M.
  • The new facility replaces existing debt facility, which it entered into on October 9, 2019.
  • The Credit Facility has a three-year maturity, with interest based, at the company’s option, on a base rate plus 3.75% or on LIBOR plus 4.75% until December 31, 2021 and after that of 2.75% and 3.75% for base rate loans and between 3.75% and 4.75% for LIBOR loans.
  • Net proceeds will be used for repaying all outstanding borrowings under previous revolving credit facility, for working capital needs and general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.