USA Technologies secures new credit facility
Aug. 17, 2020 8:30 AM ETCantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP)CTLPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- USA Technologies (OTCPK:USAT) has entered into a new Credit Agreement with JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. for a $5M secured revolving credit facility and a $15M secured term facility, which may be expanded in future by up to $5M.
- The new facility replaces existing debt facility, which it entered into on October 9, 2019.
- The Credit Facility has a three-year maturity, with interest based, at the company’s option, on a base rate plus 3.75% or on LIBOR plus 4.75% until December 31, 2021 and after that of 2.75% and 3.75% for base rate loans and between 3.75% and 4.75% for LIBOR loans.
- Net proceeds will be used for repaying all outstanding borrowings under previous revolving credit facility, for working capital needs and general corporate purposes.