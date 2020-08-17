Google, Australia continue fight over news content payments
Aug. 17, 2020 By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Australia's antitrust regulator accuses Google (GOOG,GOOGL) of "misinformation" after the tech giant warned a new law could worsen YouTube and Search and allow for the sharing of user data.
- The spat relates to legislation that would make Google and Facebook pay local publishers for posting their content. News companies would be able to negotiate terms as a group.
- Violations could carry a penalty of up to A$10M per breach or 10% of the tech giant's local turnover.
- "Google will not be required to charge Australians for the use of its free services such as Google Search and YouTube, unless it chooses to do so. Google will not be required to share any additional user data with Australian news businesses unless it chooses to do so," says Rod Sims, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman.
- Last month, Australia became the world's first government to require Facebook and Google to pay for news content. The companies were given three months to negotiate terms.