GOLD, OSTK among premarket gainers

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) +47% on making reasonable profit on COVID-19 vaccine.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) +42% on Q2 results.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) +38% on successful study of surgical robot.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) +13% on FQ1 results.

CooTek (NYSE:CTK) +19% .

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) +20% on announcing rare pediatric disease designation for MB-107 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) +10% .

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) +12% inks deal for ABO-202 with Taysha Gene Therapies.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) +11% .

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) +10% .

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) +9% on shareholder update.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) +9% on being acquired by Sanofi.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) +9% .

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) +9% on teaming up with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center in cell therapies.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) +8% as Berkshire bought shares.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) +7% .

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) +7% .

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) +7% .

Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SHLL) +6% .

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) +6% .

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) +6% .

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) +5% as Mustang Bio announces rare pediatric disease designation for MB-107 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined. immunodeficiency.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) +6% .