GOLD, OSTK among premarket gainers

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) +47% on making reasonable profit on COVID-19 vaccine.
LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) +42% on Q2 results.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) +38% on successful study of surgical robot.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) +13% on FQ1 results.
CooTek (NYSE:CTK) +19%.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) +20% on announcing rare pediatric disease designation for MB-107 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) +10%.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) +12% inks deal for ABO-202 with Taysha Gene Therapies.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) +11%.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) +10%.
Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) +9% on shareholder update.
Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) +9% on being acquired by Sanofi.
Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) +9%.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) +9% on teaming up with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center in cell therapies.
Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) +8% as Berkshire bought shares.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) +7%.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) +7%.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) +7%.
Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SHLL) +6%.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) +6%.
GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) +6%.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) +5% as Mustang Bio announces rare pediatric disease designation for MB-107 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined. immunodeficiency.
Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) +6%.
Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) +5% on replacing NetApp in Nasdaq-100