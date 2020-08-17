TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) jumps 16% premarket in reaction to the FDA clearance of the pivotal ENVASARC protocol filed as a part of its IND application.

Enrollment in the envafolimab study in sarcoma is expected to begin in Q4.

3D Medicines and Alphamab Oncology, TRACON’s corporate partners for this program, plan to submit a BLA in China for envafolimab in 2020 based on the ORR in MSI-H/dMMR advanced solid tumor patients.

Envafolimab is a novel, single-domain antibody against PD-L1 that is administered by subcutaneous injection without the need for an adjuvant.

