The FDA grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Mustang Bio's (NASDAQ:MBIO) lead gene therapy candidate MB-107 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (XSCID), also known as bubble boy disease, in newly diagnosed infants.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.

XSCID is a rare inherited immune system disorder that almost exclusively affects males. The condition is characterized by the absence of immunity which is fatal early in life without treatment.