Bank of America updates on the airline sector after taking in the big capacity cut by Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) and more modest tweaks to schedules over the last week from American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:HA).

"Capacity cuts continue to unfold and scheduled September domestic capacity declines are now greater than the declines in August. As corporate travel demand remains virtually non-existent, we expect further cuts to the fall schedule. Domestic industry capacity is tracking to -47.6% in September vs -46.3% in August and -50% in July."

The U.S. airline industry currently shows a 46% reduction in domestic capacity for August and a 56% decline in system-wide capacity.

See how the 24 global airlines stack up on a Quant rating comparison.