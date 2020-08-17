Micro-cap Comstock Mining (NYSEMKT:LODE) shares shoot ~65% in premarket, after the company announced Q2 net income of $0.05 a big swing to profitability, from loss of $0.13 in the last year quarter.

The company’s investments in Tonogold Resources increased $1.6M in value, driving positive net income. At the same time, investment in Mercury Clean Up increased $1.75M and the company extended agreements for its non-mining properties in Silver Springs for total proceeds of $10.1M.

From a financial standpoint, operating costs improved by 15.9% with interest expenses dropping nearly 50%.

Last week, the Company completely paid off its remaining $4M senior secured debenture.