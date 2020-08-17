Diageo (NYSE:DEO) strikes a deal to buy Davos Brands and Aviation American Gin for up to $610M based on the financial terms.

Aviation American Gin, which is co-owned by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, is one of the fastest growing brands within the super premium gin segment in the U.S.

The deal will see Diageo also own other brands in the Davos Brands' portfolio including Astral Tequila, Sombra Mezcal and TYKU Sake, with Reynolds retaining an ownership interest in Aviation American Gin.

"We are delighted to announce this transaction, which supports our participation in the super premium gin segment in the United States. The acquisition of Aviation American Gin and the Davos Brands portfolio is in line with our strategy to acquire high growth brands with attractive margins that support premiumisation," says Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes.