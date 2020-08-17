Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -4% pre-market after reporting a net loss for the full year and announcing another delay in the startup of the last unit at its Lake Charles chemicals project in Louisiana.

Sasol says it lost 91.1B South African rand ($5.24B) for the year ended June 30, including impairments of ZAR111.6B related mostly to a writedown of its base chemicals portfolio, compared with a profit of ZAR4.3B a year earlier.

The last remaining unit of the Lake Charles project to come online will be the low density polyethylene facility, which was damaged during a fire in January and is now expected to reach full operation in October, extending earlier delays.

The company reiterates its plan to pursue a $2B rights issue, saying it will occur during H2 of FY 2021.

Sasol recently said total costs for Lake Charles had increased to $12.7B; when the project was approved in 2014, its estimated cost was $8.1B.