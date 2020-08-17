Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) plans to cut capacity by 20% in the next two months due to a lower level of bookings over the last ten days amid COVID-19 uncertainty across Europe.

The budget carrier says the capacity cuts will be focused on regions with travel restrictions like Spain, Sweden and France.

"Proper testing at airports, and effective tracing (as is being conducted in Germany and Italy) is the only realistic and proportionate method of supervising safe intra-EU air travel while effectively limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus," maintains the airline.

Shares of Ryanair are down 4.99% in Dublin and peer easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) is 1.96% lower in London.

U.S. airlines are also cutting capacity with business travel almost non-existent.