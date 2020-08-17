KeyBanc analyst Alex Kurtz cites internal data that shows Zoom Video's (NASDAQ:ZM) billings are "up 32% q/q in its F2Q21 vs. consensus down 15%."

Kurtz says the data shows a continuing work from home tailwind, though there's "some sequential decline from April after historic adoption at the onset of WFH."

The analyst says Zoom captured new accounts throughout July and "appears to be capturing existing conferencing customers instead of driving net new adoption."

KeyBanc's data was based on debit and credit card information, weighted for small and mid-sized enterprises.

The firm maintains a Sector-Weight rating on Zoom. Wall Street analysts and SA Contributors agree, averaging out to Neutral ratings.

Zoom will report earnings on August 31. Analysts expect $498.9M in revenue and $0.45 EPS.