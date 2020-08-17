Goldman hikes year-end S&P price target, sees another 7% upside

David Kostin and team at Goldman Sachs do some fast catching-up to the big rally in stocks, hiking their year-end price target on the S&P 500 to 3,600 from 3,000. The S&P closed at 3,373 on Friday, so that equates to about another 7% advance . Kostin takes note of a declining equity risk premium ("ERP") outweighing rising bond yields, and combines with the firm's above-consensus EPS forecast.

S&P future rise +0.4% , Nasdaq futures +0.7% , Dow futures +0.1% ; crude oil is down 0.3% to $41.88 per bbl.

He explains that while the S&P 500 has fully recovered from its March trough and now trades close to its pre-pandemic peak, "the building blocks of that price have shifted dramatically during the past six months."

In May, Kostin was warning about the risks to the market rally, pointing to expected bank loan losses and rising virus cases in many parts of the U.S.

"Equity prices depend on not just the expected future stream of earnings but the rate at which those earnings are discounted at present value," he writes. "A plunging risk-free rate partially explains why equities have performed so well despite downward revisions to expected earnings."

See S&P 500 companies' 2021 EPS at $170 vs. consensus of $165; IT and health care will lead with CAGR growth through 2022 of +10%; energy and financials will face an uphill battle in reaching their prior peak-level earnings.

Now Kostin sees U.S. GDP rebounding by 6.4% in 2021 after a 5% contraction in 2020; estimate is higher than consensus estimate of 3.9%.

The source of his optimism — he expects at least one vaccine will be approved by the end of 2020 and widely distributed in the U.S. by mid-year 2021.

"Changes in the ERP are driven by many factors, including the strength of the economy today, the expected state of the economy going forward, and the confidence investors have in that forward path."

He does add some caveats, of course.

"Election uncertainty suggests near-term risk to our target is tilted to the downside. Of course, the largest risk to our forecast is the timing of a vaccine and path of recovery from the pandemic," Kostin wrote.

See total return performance for S&P 500, XLF, XLE, XLV, and XLK over the past six months: