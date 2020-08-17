The Dow Chemical (TDCC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dow (NYSE:DOW), commenced cash tender offers to purchase its debt securities and certain debt securities of Union Carbide (senior notes), a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDCC, for an purchase price of up to $550M.

Each tender offer is open to all registered notes holders of such series.

Tender offers will expire on September 14, 2020, unless extended by TDCC or earlier terminated with respect to any tender offer.

Note holders will receive total consideration including an early tender premium of $30/$1,000 principal amount of the notes accepted for purchase.

Tendered notes will be withdrawn from tender offers on August 28, 2020 unless extended.