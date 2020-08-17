Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) reports a smaller than expected FY 2020 loss and outlines plans to raise A$425M (US$305M) to fund construction of an ore processing plant in Australia.

The company's 16% Y/Y decline in full-year revenues to A$305.1M reflected a six-week halt in production from coronavirus lockdowns as well as weak commodity conditions during the year.

Full-year EBITDA fell to A$59.8M from A$100.7M, as total sales volumes tumbled 26% to 14,172 mt.

CEO Amanda Lacaze says the highlight of FY 2020 was the renewal of the operating license in Malaysia for another three years to March 2023 with acceptable conditions.

Lacaze says the company also made substantial progress on key 2025 projects during the year, including the planned Kalgoorlie rare earth processing facility and plans for a heavy rare earth separation facility.

Lynas also recently secured U.S. government funding to design a heavy rare earth processing plant in Texas.