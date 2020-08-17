Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is up 4.4% premarket after an upgrade to Buy at Stifel, from Hold.

The firm sees "substantial demand for higher optical capacities" from the growth of 5G and cloud computing, and Infinera is set to take share with the launch of 800G products this year (a "transition year" for Infinera), it says.

The firm's raised its price target to $12 from $10, implying 50% upside.

Wall Street analysts are Neutral on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.