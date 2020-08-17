Technology stocks are helping stock index futures, indicating an stronger open as semiconductor stalwart Nvidia climbs on deal anticipation.

Nvidia (NVDA, +2.3% ) is among the strongest stocks in the SPDR Information Technology Sector ETF (XLK, +0.4% ).

The graphics chipmaker approached U.K.-based Arm recently about a potential takeover. That could be the biggest semiconductor deal ever, according to Bloomberg, which cited people with knowledge of the matter.

Arm is owned by SoftBank, which bought it for $32B in 2016, but is open to possible deal. Other bidders could reportedly emerge.

Nvidia has been the star of the technology recovery rally, even outperforming the Fab 5 superstars like Amazon and Apple.

The stock is up 56% in the last six months. In contrast, the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) is up a little more than 16%, AMD is up about 42% and Apple is up about 45%.

The stock is now at a record high in premarket trading. But the rally hasn’t dented the support for the stock on the sell side.

Just this morning, Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland boosted his price target to a Street high $540 from $450.

"While Intel and others prognosticate a 2H data center slowdown, we believe the setup remains favorable for Nvidia, helped by the relatively new launch of the A100," Rolland wrote.

Sector Watch

The broader market looks to get a boost, following a vote of confidence from Goldman Sachs.

"Equity prices depend on not just the expected future stream of earnings but the rate at which those earnings are discounted at present value," analyst led by David Kostin write. "A plunging risk-free rate partially explains why equities have performed so well despite downward revisions to expected earnings."