Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) discloses that the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on its ACTION-Kids Study on August 14 citing the need for additional technical information related to ensuring that every participant in the study has access to the drug's benefits. It says it will promptly submit the requested information and expects to resume enrollment in the study as soon as possible.

ACTION-Kids is evaluating AT-007 for the treatment of galactosemia, an inherited disorder in which the body cannot adequately process and produce energy from a sugar molecule called galactose.

AT-007 inhibits an enzyme called aldose reductase, the activity of which is associated with excess levels of galactose in the body.