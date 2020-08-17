Yintech Investment Holdings (NASDAQ:YIN) gains 8.4% in premarket trading to $7.18 after the provider of investment and trading services to investors in China enters an agreement with Yinke Holdings to be acquired by a group rollover shareholders in a deal that implies an equity value of $540.2M.

Included in the rollover shareholders are Yintech Co-Founder and Chairman Wenbin Chen, Co-Founder and CEO Ming Yan, and Co-Founder and director of Yintech Ningfeng Chen, and certain other shareholders of the company.

Each American depositary share of Yintech, representing 20 shares, will be exchanged for the right to receive $7.30 per ADS; represents a 38% premium to the closing price of YIN's ADSs on June 19, 2020, the last trading day before the company announced that it received a "going private" proposal.

The acquirers plans to fund the deal with cash on hand, available lines of credit, and other sources of funds available to the group.