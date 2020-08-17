Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report Q2 results after the bell on Wednesday, and analysts expect a strong print and outlook.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland (Positive) raises NVDA from $450 to the Street-high $540, believing the Ampere gaming GPUs coming next month will offset the expected H2 data center slowdown, which will help Nvidia raise its outlook.

Rolland: "While Intel and others prognosticate a 2H data center slowdown, we believe the setup remains favorable for Nvidia, helped by the relatively new launch of the A100."

Oppenheimer (Outperform) raises Nvidia's price target from $400 to $500 expecting a "strong" Q2 print this week, driven by data center and AI.

Analyst Rick Schafer echoes the forecast for an H2 slowing in data center and cloud spending after an outsized year of investments, but also expects gaming to offset the headwind.

More price target action: Wells Fargo (Overweight) from $430 to $510.

Nvidia shares are up 3.1% to $476.78.

Here's a look at NVDA's earnings surprise history versus consensus: