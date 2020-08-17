Seeking Alpha
Tech lifts S&P with record close still in sight

The broader market got out of the gate quickly, with semiconductor stocks providing support.

The S&P is up 0.3%, the Dow is up 0.1% and the Nasdaq is rising 0.6%.

The S&P is coming off of three-straight weeks of gains.

Nvidia led chip stocks higher (NASDAQ:SOXX), with enthusiasm for the shares coming from a potential deal and a price-target boost.

In commodities, crude oil futures rose 0.3%, while spot gold bounced up 1.7%.

Interest rates are ticking down, with the 10-year yield at 0.69%, off  less than a basis point.