There is a new leg to the rally for Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) after Piper Sandler calls the stock undervalued despite the massive +480% YTD runup.

"There are seismic forces at work that have dramatically improved the sales and profitability outlook for OSTK well into the future," writes Piper analyst Peter Keith.

Keith points to the surge in home furnishing sales during the pandemic and expects a favorable backdrop for OSTK for another five years.