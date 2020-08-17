MongoDB (MDB +2.7% ) names Rishi Dave as Chief Marketing Officer.

Rishi Dave is joining from Vonage (VG -0.4% ) where he led the company's global marketing strategy since his appointment in 2018. Dave holds over two decades of experience in the role of technology marketing executive and has previously worked at Dun & Bradstreet, Dell, Rivio, Trilogy Software and Bain & Company.

"Rishi's expertise in using data and analytics to drive marketing strategy and top-line growth and his track record marketing to developers and enterprises make him the perfect choice for our next phase of growth," says president and CEO Dev Ittycheria.

"The projected 2-yr revenue CAGR of ~29% combined with a strong margin profile makes MongoDB an interesting investment idea," writes Louis Stevens at Seeking Alpha.