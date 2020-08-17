Homebuilder confidence climbs to record level in August
Aug. 17, 2020 10:03 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- August NAHB Housing Market Index: 78 vs. 73 consensus and 72 prior.
- HMI now stands at its highest reading in its 35-year history of the series and matches the record set in December 1998.
- “The demand for new single-family homes continues to be strong, as low interest rates and a focus on the importance of housing has stoked buyer traffic to all-time highs as measured on the HMI,” said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke. "However, the V-shaped recovery for housing has produced a staggering increase for lumber prices, which have more than doubled since mid-April. Such cost increases could dampen momentum in the housing market this fall, despite historically low interest rates.”
- The HMI index gauging current sales conditions rose six points to 84, the component measuring sales expectations in the next six months increased three points to 78, and the measure charting traffic of prospective buyers posted an eight-point gain to reach its highest level ever at 65.