Suncor Energy (SU -0.2% ) says it expects mined bitumen production to return to operation by early September following an Aug. 14 fire at the secondary extraction area of its oil sands Base Plant near Fort McMurray in Canada.

Suncor says both upgraders at Base Plant remain online but at minimum rates and are processing in situ bitumen.

The company says it is accelerating some Q3 maintenance while preparing for a safe and staged return to normal operations.

Suncor recently reported a larger than expected Q2 adjusted loss and a 58% Y/Y decrease in revenues.